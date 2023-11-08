Friends and family of missing man hold vigil as deputies search for answers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crowd of hundreds holding candles at Pioneers Park made it clear that the Lincoln community is not giving up on the search for Tyler Goodrich, and hope, though blurred by tears, remains.

All eyes are still fixed on finding Goodrich as family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil after dark on Tuesday. There, Goodrich’s father told the crowd to keep going in a search that’s meant sleepless nights for those close.

“It’s all I think about it,” Rachel Barth, a lifelong friend of Goodrich, said. “I know for his friends and family, that’s all they talk about.”

Philippa Corder worked at Goodrich’s daycare, so she’s known him since he was three years old. She said she got to see him blossom into a dedicated family man.

“Just seeing him be happy,” Corder said. “Just seeing him grown into the man that he is and his relationships.”

Family and friends said they will not give up on the search.

“Ever since I found out Saturday night, it’s almost like I told other people it’s tunnel vision,” said Darin Corder, who led the vigil. “We have to do something. We’ve got to do something we’ve got to find him, whatever it takes.”

And earlier in the day, that search intensified—with about 30 people from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, where Goodrich worked—combing fields and thickets.

“We’ve been probably over 100 acres of tree lines and fields just today,” said Sgt. Casey Dahlke, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

But each new search came up empty handed, closing the door on a quick conclusion to the case. LSO is appealing to the public for more support.

“Anywhere southwest Lancaster County even if you’re not in the general area of West Burnham in South Coddington,” Dahlke said. “If you’re a little south of there, anywhere around here, I would encourage landowners to start checking your outbuildings, your pole barns, you know, your loafing sheds, your barns.”

