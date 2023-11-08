Dog who bit three children at elementary school playground euthanized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The dog that bit three children at an Omaha elementary school playground has been euthanized.

Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society confirmed the euthanasia to 6 News Tuesday evening. NHS says rabies test results are still pending.

Two girls and a boy were hospitalized after the incident at Holy Name Catholic School around 11:30 a.m. Monday; the dog’s handler lost hold of the dog and it ran into a fenced-in play area, chasing several children.

