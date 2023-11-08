Authorities searching for missing Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing disabled man.

An endangered missing advisory was issued by Nebraska law enforcement for Bryan McCrory, who is missing from the area of Florence Boulevard and Grace Street in Omaha.

McCrory is a 58-year-old Black male around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen around noon Wednesday wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and shoes colored red, white, and black.

According to police, McCrory has dementia, uses a cane when walking, and has a medical condition that can cause difficulty in verbalizing what he needs.

Anyone with information on McCrory’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

