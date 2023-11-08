We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Authorities searching for missing Omaha man

Bryan McCroy
Bryan McCroy(Courtesy photo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing disabled man.

An endangered missing advisory was issued by Nebraska law enforcement for Bryan McCrory, who is missing from the area of Florence Boulevard and Grace Street in Omaha.

McCrory is a 58-year-old Black male around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen around noon Wednesday wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and shoes colored red, white, and black.

According to police, McCrory has dementia, uses a cane when walking, and has a medical condition that can cause difficulty in verbalizing what he needs.

Anyone with information on McCrory’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit that prompted Papillion-La Vista schools to take precautions Tuesday afternoon ended...
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert as suspect flees traffic stop
The Nebraska Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools,...
Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News investigation
Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
Omaha Steaks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks making major changes
Nebraska vs Maryland
How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed an appeal to uphold the state's abortion law.
Iowa AG files appeal to uphold state's abortion law
Maryland @ Nebraska on Saturday will air exclusively on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.
Nebraska football game to air on Peacock streaming service Saturday
A crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha caused major traffic delays in the Wednesday morning commute.
Morning crash on I-80 in Omaha causes delays