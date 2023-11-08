6 First Alert Traffic: Major crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha delays Wednesday commute
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on westbound Interstate 80 brought the commute through Omaha to a standstill Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:45 AM and resulted in the two right lanes being blocked off.
The delays stretched back through the I-480 interchange and it impacted traffic as far as near the 13th exit.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
