6 First Alert Traffic: Major crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha delays Wednesday commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on westbound Interstate 80 brought the commute through Omaha to a standstill Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 AM and resulted in the two right lanes being blocked off.

The delays stretched back through the I-480 interchange and it impacted traffic as far as near the 13th exit.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.