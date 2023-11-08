3 trumpeter swans killed in northwest Nebraska

HARRISON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is investigating the illegal killing of three birds in the northwest part of the state.

Conservation officer Josh Widhelm said in a press release Wednesday that three trumpeter swans were found dead from gunshot wounds near Hwy 29 and River Road in Sioux County, at the entrance of the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument along the Niobrara River.

The trumpeter swan is a nongame species, meaning they cannot be hunted or harvested under any circumstances. The birds are also listed on the second tier of Nebraska’s at-risk wildlife list.

The largest waterfowl species native to North America, trumpeter swans are typically colored white with a black bill and are known for their massive wingspans, which stretch up to eight feet wide.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks, conservation efforts for trumpeter swans have been successful after the species nearly went extinct in the early 1900s.

Anyone who can provide information on the incident leading to prosecution may be eligible for a reward from Nebraska Game and Parks.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Wildlife Crimestoppers hotline at 800-742-7627, or online by clicking here.

