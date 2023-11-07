This could be Omaha’s first year without sub-zero temperatures since 1941

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this day on November 7th, 1991, Omaha experienced its earliest sub-zero temperature of the season on record with a low of -1°.

But so far in 2023, the temperature in Omaha has not dropped below 0°. If this holds true through the end of December, it will be the first time in over 80 years that the city has stayed above 0° through the entirety of the year.

Sub-Zero Average and Record in Omaha (NWS Omaha)

The last time the area reached sub-zero temperatures wasn’t too long ago, however. On December 25th, 2022 Omaha’s low temperature was recorded at -4°. This was the coldest Christmas in Omaha since 2000!

The average first sub-zero day of the season for Omaha is December 27th. The last 30 years have had the fewest number of days that have dropped below 0° for the area, according to Omaha National Weather Service.

