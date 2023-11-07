We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

“There just wasn’t an option”: Lincoln Police officer recounts Holmes Lake rescue

Sunday evening, as darkness set in over Holmes Lake, a woman’s screams for help cut through the air.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday evening, as darkness set in over Holmes Lake, a woman’s screams for help cut through the air.

“I was driving by, asking people if they heard anything,” said Pierce Krouse, who’s been a Lincoln Police officer for less than a year. “And then one of the officers said he heard it and he thinks it’s coming from the north shore.”

There, a car’s front lights illuminated an over-turned kayak and a woman grasping onto it.

“There just wasn’t an option in my mind as to whether or not I go out there,” Krouse said.

Krouse tore off his vest, pulled off his shoes and dove into the water.

“As you first step in, it’s like, ‘Oh that’s cold,’ and then you get to the belly button, and it just takes over your body,” Krouse said.

Krouse swam about 20 yards to reach the woman.

“I just tried to grab her and kind of latch her over top of it as much as possible,” Krouse said. “And then just kind of push it as quickly as I could.”

Back on shore, Lincoln Fire and Rescue had warm blankets waiting. Neither the woman nor Krouse were injured.

Shortly after the rescue, Krouse returned to work, his cruiser seat still cold and soaking. And incredibly, Krouse’s sergeant is none other than Tu Tran, who has rushed into water twice now to save someone.

“I was trying to come for his throne,” Krouse said. “So you got to get back out there in case another one happens.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog bit three children at a Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha on Monday.
Dog bites three children outside Omaha elementary school
The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle...
Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says
Omaha Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a metro business.
Omaha Police investigating overnight robbery

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Cooling trend with some breezy days
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Another mild day before some cooler air returns
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Breaking into Kia vehicles has become a criminal trend across the country. A senior citizen in...
Kia car vandals hit southwest Omaha senior living facility