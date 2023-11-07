“There just wasn’t an option”: Lincoln Police officer recounts Holmes Lake rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday evening, as darkness set in over Holmes Lake, a woman’s screams for help cut through the air.

“I was driving by, asking people if they heard anything,” said Pierce Krouse, who’s been a Lincoln Police officer for less than a year. “And then one of the officers said he heard it and he thinks it’s coming from the north shore.”

There, a car’s front lights illuminated an over-turned kayak and a woman grasping onto it.

“There just wasn’t an option in my mind as to whether or not I go out there,” Krouse said.

Krouse tore off his vest, pulled off his shoes and dove into the water.

“As you first step in, it’s like, ‘Oh that’s cold,’ and then you get to the belly button, and it just takes over your body,” Krouse said.

Krouse swam about 20 yards to reach the woman.

“I just tried to grab her and kind of latch her over top of it as much as possible,” Krouse said. “And then just kind of push it as quickly as I could.”

Back on shore, Lincoln Fire and Rescue had warm blankets waiting. Neither the woman nor Krouse were injured.

Shortly after the rescue, Krouse returned to work, his cruiser seat still cold and soaking. And incredibly, Krouse’s sergeant is none other than Tu Tran, who has rushed into water twice now to save someone.

“I was trying to come for his throne,” Krouse said. “So you got to get back out there in case another one happens.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.