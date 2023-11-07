We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Search for missing Lincoln man intensifies as husband’s cooperation wanes

Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.(10/11 NOW)
By Amber Little
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said it’s putting “tons of resources” into locating a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man.

Personnel with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska Department of Corrections will be searching the area near Tyler Goodrich’s home in the Yankee Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.

LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said they served a search warrant at Goodrich’s home Monday. Houchin wouldn’t share details on the evidence collected but did say deputies searched the home and property several times prior to the search warrant.

While Goodrich’s husband, Marshall Vogel, had been cooperating with law enforcement and organized a search party with friends over the weekend, Houchin said that’s no longer the case.

“Marshall Vogel and his family are no longer cooperating with the sheriff’s office on this investigation,” Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Deputies were initially called to the home Goodrich and Vogel share on Friday at 7:45 p.m. after the two reportedly got into an argument. However, upon arrival, Goodrich had already left, and since no criminal activity was found, LSO left the area.

Vogel then called LSO at 9:35 p.m. the following day to report Goodrich as missing. Goodrich is 6′1, 185 pounds and was last seen wearing grey shorts, grey zip up running sweatshirt and running shoes.

Houchin said Goodrich’s phone was last active Friday at 7:41 p.m. at his home. He also cleared up some misinformation he’s seen on social media.

“The location at SW 13th and W Van Dorn was not a phone ping. It was a post on Snapchat.”

Authorities said Goodrich was looking forward to running the Good Life Halfsy on Sunday but did not show up.

“We do not know what happened to Tyler Goodrich at this time,” Houchin said. “Everything is open at this point on what could have happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

Missing Poster for Tyler Goodrich
Missing Poster for Tyler Goodrich(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog bit three children at a Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha on Monday.
Dog bites three children outside Omaha elementary school
The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle...
Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says
Nebraska DMV introduces protocol for motorcyclists to receive no-helmet waiver

Latest News

The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including four examples...
LIVE AT 11:30 A.M.: Officials unveiling conceptual images at Omaha streetcar update
Pierce Krouse, Lincoln Police officer
‘There just wasn’t an option’: Lincoln Police officer recounts Holmes Lake rescue
Thermometer in Snow
This could be Omaha’s first year without sub-zero temperatures since 1941
Lancaster County man found shot alongside his wife has died