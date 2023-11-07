We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More great weather for this early November day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After temperatures dipped into the 30s this morning, we should still be able to warm quite a bit this afternoon. That all happens with more clouds to filter out our sunshine once again.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Highs in the upper 60s making a run at 70 will feel great once again. We’ll have a slightly more noticeable southeast wind today with some gusts to near 25 mph possible around midday.

Tuesday WInd
Tuesday WInd(WOWT)

Some cooler air will start to trickle in on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s likely. There is a small chance of a spotty PM shower Wednesday but the majority of us will stay dry unfortunately. You’ll notice the wind pick up by the afternoon though with gusts to 35 mph possible by evening, especially in Iowa.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Cooler 50s are likely Thursday with a bit of a north breeze still in place. Those 50s will stick with us into the weekend with dry air continuing to be the story. There is a small chance of a Saturday evening shower but again those don’t look like much at all.

Almost Friday
Almost Friday(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog bit three children at a Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha on Monday.
Dog bites three children outside Omaha elementary school
The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle...
Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says
Omaha Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a metro business.
Omaha Police investigating overnight robbery

Latest News

Another mild day before some cooler air returns
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast
This Evening's Forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - More beautiful Fall weather this week
Mild Fall weather will stick with us through at least mid-week.
More beautiful Fall weather this week