Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More great weather for this early November day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After temperatures dipped into the 30s this morning, we should still be able to warm quite a bit this afternoon. That all happens with more clouds to filter out our sunshine once again.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the upper 60s making a run at 70 will feel great once again. We’ll have a slightly more noticeable southeast wind today with some gusts to near 25 mph possible around midday.

Tuesday WInd (WOWT)

Some cooler air will start to trickle in on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s likely. There is a small chance of a spotty PM shower Wednesday but the majority of us will stay dry unfortunately. You’ll notice the wind pick up by the afternoon though with gusts to 35 mph possible by evening, especially in Iowa.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Cooler 50s are likely Thursday with a bit of a north breeze still in place. Those 50s will stick with us into the weekend with dry air continuing to be the story. There is a small chance of a Saturday evening shower but again those don’t look like much at all.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

