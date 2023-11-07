We are Local
Prescribed burns planned for nature preserve north of Council Bluffs

Loess Hills, Pottawattamie County
Loess Hills, Pottawattamie County
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials are conducting prescribed burns in the Loess Hills.

The Hitchcock Nature Center posted a notice on social media said that conditions would allow for intentional burning at the park throughout the week.

Hikers and other park visitors are advised to follow instructions of any fire crews they might encounter; stay on trails and avoid areas where the burns are occurring; and turn back if at any point they feel unsafe.

“Like chopping off your hair, moving to a different state, or starting a new career, fire is nature’s way of starting a new chapter,” the Pottawattamie Conservation website says about prescribed burns. “Burning helps provide ecological balance by reducing plant material build-up, fertilizing the soil, and supporting a healthy balance of species (such as curbing the growth or spread of an invasive plant).”

