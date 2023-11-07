We are Local
Papillion-La Vista schools on alert Tuesday afternoon

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion-La Vista Community Schools confirmed to 6 News that they put security measures in place for about 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

The security measure was implemented not long after police activity was reported in the area. The school district told 6 News just before 3:30 p.m. that schools were no longer in secure mode.

Multiple parents told 6 News that they had received a security alert saying that all the schools in the Papillion-La Vista school district were in “secure mode,” which means no one is allowed in or out, but that classes and schedules remain normal within the schools.

6 News obtained messaging sent out by one of the schools stating that the school implemented the safety protocol because of a situation nearby:

“We were told that it didn’t affect us directly, however being so close to a school we decided to take the extra safety protocol and keep everyone inside.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

