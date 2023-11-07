Omaha Steaks making major changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Steaks, a longtime family business that has become synonymous with the City of Omaha nationwide, has appointed its first non-family-member to run the company as it joins a local investment firm.

Omaha Steaks announced Tuesday that its COO, Nate Rempe, has been selected as its new president and CEO. Rempe joined the company in 2016 and became its chief operating officer in June 2020.

Omaha Steaks Chairman Todd Simon said in a Tuesday news release that his family has complete trust and confidence in Rempe’s talents and abilities.

“This business has been an important part of my family for more than 100 years, and I’m pleased to have found such an experienced leader in Nate, who is as passionate about the business as we are. Under Nate’s direction, Omaha Steaks has grown an impressive 52%, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we accomplish next as we continue delivering on our family promise of exceptional experiences,” Simon said in the release.

Omaha Steaks also revealed on Tuesday that it was partnering with Omaha-based McCarthy Capital, “known for supporting established management teams who retain operating control and meaningful ownership.”

“We are thrilled to have an opportunity to invest in the business after following the company for so many years,” Patrick Duffy, president and managing partner at McCarthy Capital, said in a news release.

McCarthy Capital told 6 News that the firm had made “a sizeable investment in Omaha Steaks,” noting that the Simon family will “maintain a significant ownership stake in the business.”

“McCarthy Capital is an investment firm with a well-established record of supporting management teams, who retain operating control,” an Omaha Steaks spokesperson said in an email to 6 News.

According to the news release from Omaha Steaks, the business will continue to operate as a fifth-generation family organization based in Omaha, and still sell its products across the country.

“Omaha Steaks will maintain its position as an esteemed meat purveyor, and families across the country will still enjoy the same great high-quality products and customer experiences they have come to expect from Omaha Steaks for more than 100 years,” the release states.

