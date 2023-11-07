LIVE AT 11:30 A.M.: Officials unveiling conceptual images at Omaha streetcar update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is holding a news conference Tuesday along with other officials to share updates on the Omaha streetcar plan.

The mayor will be joined by Omaha Streetcar Authority Chair Jay Noddle and HDR representatives to share conceptual images of streetcar elements, including the streetcar stations and maintenance facility.

The Omaha streetcar plan, announced nearly two years ago in conjunction with plans to build a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper, will connect downtown with the Blackstone District and University of Nebraska Medical Center; the route is set to run mostly along Farnam Street.

The streetcar will take 40 minutes to complete a full route, including stop times, and will operate at a speed of 12.2 mph.

The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including four examples of possible designs. (Courtesy of City of Omaha)

According to the timeline on the city’s streetcar website, construction will begin in the summer of 2024, with the streetcar intended to be in service in the spring of 2027. Drivers have already been impacted by work along the route as utility crews were out in recent months “potholing” along the route in order to locate utility lines.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority has already approved the streetcar operations and maintenance plan, assuring that riding the streetcar will be free, and that the vehicles won’t be wired to add fare collection equipment in the future.

Stothert has said the $360 million project can be built without a tax increase, and that the taxes created from those who want to build along the route are expected to cover it.

Members of the public have previously expressed concerns about how the construction process will disrupt utility lines and businesses along the route, and how it will impact the city’s bike lanes.

