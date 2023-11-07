North Omaha shooting suspect has bond reduced, case moved to district court
A man and a woman in their 30s were hurt Oct. 1; their injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to authorities.
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in connection with a north Omaha shooting last month had his bond reduced and will have his case heard in district court.
Johntay Swift, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony in the Oct. 1 shooting that hurt a man and a woman in their 30s.
Swift’s bond was reduced after a review Tuesday from $750,000 to $50,000. His case will go to Douglas County District Court for trial.
His next court appearance has not been listed.
