North Omaha shooting suspect has bond reduced, case moved to district court

A man and a woman in their 30s were hurt Oct. 1; their injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to authorities.
Johntay Swift appeared in court Friday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in connection with a north Omaha shooting last month had his bond reduced and will have his case heard in district court.

Johntay Swift, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony in the Oct. 1 shooting that hurt a man and a woman in their 30s.

Johntay Swift
Johntay Swift(Omaha Police Department)

Swift’s bond was reduced after a review Tuesday from $750,000 to $50,000. His case will go to Douglas County District Court for trial.

His next court appearance has not been listed.

