Nebraska State Patrol announces death of K9

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol announced the death of one of their K9s on Monday.

According to the NSP Facebook post, NSP K9 “Lee” passed away last night due to unexpected medical complications.

“Lee served courageously and selflessly for his handler and for the State of Nebraska for several years,” the post read. “He was an invaluable asset and will be missed. Rest easy, Lee. Thank you for everything.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.