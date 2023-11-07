We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Attorney General suing pool business after 6 News report

AG’s Office alleges Premier Pools and Spas engaged in deceptive business practices and created dangerous properties when it abandoned unfinished projects.
An Omaha metro woman is suing an area contractor after her in-ground pool went unfinished for months.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that the state is suing Premier Pools and Spas, a builder that had been the subject of a 6 News investigation just a few weeks ago.

“The Attorney General’s Office is seeking comprehensive redress, including restitution for affected customers, civil penalities, revocation of licenses, injunctive relief, and other equitable measures to hold Premier Pools accountable for its unlawful behavior and prevent future harm,” according to the news release from AG Mike Hilgers’ office.

6 On Your Side investigation
Omaha woman frustrated after contractor leaves pool unfinished

One customer told 6 News that Premier Pool and Spas has taken too long to fulfill her dream after she already paid them $75,000 to do so.

An Omaha metro woman is suing an area contractor after her in-ground pool went unfinished for...

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday against Stranger Enterprises LLC in Lancaster County court, alleges that Premier Pools violated the Consumer Protection Act, the Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and the Consumer Review Fairness Act.

Specificially, the lawsuit accuses Premier Pools of engaging in “troubling practices,” including deceptive payment schemes, misleading marketing and deceptive advertising, unsafe neglect, refund refusal, and gagging customers.

The AG’s office says the company collected advanced payments, then funneled the money to other projects; that it evaded customers in need of refunds in order to pay for the work to be completed by other companies — or to make their properties safe for their families and pets; and retaliated against customers who complained.

“Premier Pools has extracted large sums of money by deceiving Nebraska homeowners and sought to unlawfully stifle consumer complaints,” the news release from the AG’s office states. “The company’s brazen patter of deceptive and unfair business practices has left Nebraska homeowners with dangerous, ugly unfinished pits in their yards and without the refund or return of the significant sums paid to Premier Pools.”

FORM: File a complaint

Premier Pools told 6 News in an email Tuesday that they won’t comment on pending litigation. The company sent a statement in response to a 6 On Your Side investigation a few weeks ago blaming the unfinished work on uncontrollable factors like weather and labor shortages as well as subcontractor issues.

Reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog bit three children at a Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha on Monday.
Dog bites three children outside Omaha elementary school
The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle...
Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says
Nebraska DMV introduces protocol for motorcyclists to receive no-helmet waiver

Latest News

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies found a married couple shot in their home near NW 98th and...
Lancaster County man found shot alongside his wife has died
In March 2023, officials released four conceptualizations of what the Omaha streetcar will look...
Omaha streetcar designs
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Search for missing Lincoln man intensifies as husband’s cooperation wanes
The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including four examples...
Officials unveil conceptual images at Omaha streetcar update