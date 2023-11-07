We are Local
Mental Game: Haarberg focused on decluttering his mind

FULL VIDEO: QB Heinrich Haarberg Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A battle since he started playing quarterback in High School, Heinrich Haarberg spoke on the mental side of playing quarterback and leading the Huskers.

“I don’t think it is a bad thing to be thinking... just when it gets in the way of the things I am supposed to do, that’s when it gets in trouble,” Heinrich Haarberg said.

Haarberg added that the coaches are hoping for him to clear his mind this week as Nebraska hosts Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins hold a 5-4 record similar to the Huskers and are coming off 4 straight losses.

“Just kind of decluttering my mind, you know, seeing everything but not having it get in front of each other,” Haarberg said.

“This week we are working on him just freeing up his mind,” Marcus Satterfield said.

FULL VIDEO: OC Marcus Satterfield Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)

