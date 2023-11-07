Mental Game: Haarberg focused on decluttering his mind

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A battle since he started playing quarterback in High School, Heinrich Haarberg spoke on the mental side of playing quarterback and leading the Huskers.

“I don’t think it is a bad thing to be thinking... just when it gets in the way of the things I am supposed to do, that’s when it gets in trouble,” Heinrich Haarberg said.

Haarberg added that the coaches are hoping for him to clear his mind this week as Nebraska hosts Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins hold a 5-4 record similar to the Huskers and are coming off 4 straight losses.

“Just kind of decluttering my mind, you know, seeing everything but not having it get in front of each other,” Haarberg said.

“This week we are working on him just freeing up his mind,” Marcus Satterfield said.

"Run through somebody's face..." - Marcus Satterfield.#Huskers coaching Heinrich Haarberg to free up his mind ahead of Saturday's test with Maryland.



