Lancaster County man found shot alongside his wife has died

LSO said deputies found a woman dead and her husband critically injured from a gunshot wound after going to the home for a welfare check Friday.
By Amber Little
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man found shot alongside his wife in their home has died.

Robert Boshart, 62, died a few days after his wife, Joann, also 62.

LSO said Joann’s sister called for a welfare check on Friday after she didn’t show up to drive a school bus at Malcom Public Schools. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home near NW 98th and W Adams Streets around 1:55 p.m., and found the couple with gunshot wounds, alongside a firearm at the scene.

Robert was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition but died Monday evening. An autopsy is scheduled.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Joann’s autopsy showed that she was shot in the head.

LSO said video evidence shows they were the only two in the home at the time of the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing to determine what exactly happened in the home.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

