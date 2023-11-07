Lancaster County man found shot alongside his wife has died

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man found shot alongside his wife in their home has died.

Robert Boshart, 62, died a few days after his wife, Joann, also 62.

LSO said Joann’s sister called for a welfare check on Friday after she didn’t show up to drive a school bus at Malcom Public Schools. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home near NW 98th and W Adams Streets around 1:55 p.m., and found the couple with gunshot wounds, alongside a firearm at the scene.

Robert was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition but died Monday evening. An autopsy is scheduled.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Joann’s autopsy showed that she was shot in the head.

LSO said video evidence shows they were the only two in the home at the time of the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing to determine what exactly happened in the home.

