Former Educator accused of sexual assault appears in Lincoln County Court

A former North Platte High School teacher accused of sexual assault, made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A former North Platte High School teacher accused of sexual assault, made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.

David Cooper was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student that began in November of 2022 until his initial arrest in February of 2023. While out on bail, Cooper contacted his alleged victim, a violation of one of the 48-year-old’s bond conditions. While in court, Cooper pleaded not guilty to the Class IV felony.

A pretrial is set to begin on Dec. 18 and a jury trial is set for Jan. 16., 2024. Cooper will be incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center until his next court appearance next month.

