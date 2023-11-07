Election 2023: Council Bluffs voters electing council, school board members

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - While there are no statewide elections happening this Election Day in Nebraska or Iowa, there are several local elections happening in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday.

Council Bluffs residents will be voting for three members of the City Council and four for the school board, while the Lewis Central community will elect three school board members.

Here’s how the ballots are listed:

Council Bluffs City Council

Christopher Carey

Joe Disalvo - incumbent

Kimberly Kolakowski

Pat Miller

Roger Sandau - incumbent

Jill Shudak

Council Bluffs School Board

Troy Arthur - incumbent

Dave Coziahr - incumbent

Ammie Foster

Angela Griner

Scott Hansen

Teresa Hardiman

Dani Jones

Tracy L. Ozzello

Lewis Central Community School Board

Travis Houseton - incumbent

Alec Sorensen

Jeremy Bach

Amie Adkins - incumbent

Timothy Wright

Voters in the Lewis Central school district will also consider whether to approve a school bond and a levy override.

In Douglas County, the only vote taking place is the Nov. 14 mail-in special election in Elkhorn about the public schools bond. That count is taking place by mail only, and ballots must be returned to the Douglas County Election Commission by 5 p.m. next Tuesday.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates on election results as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.