Election 2023: Council Bluffs voters electing council, school board members
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - While there are no statewide elections happening this Election Day in Nebraska or Iowa, there are several local elections happening in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday.
Council Bluffs residents will be voting for three members of the City Council and four for the school board, while the Lewis Central community will elect three school board members.
Here’s how the ballots are listed:
Council Bluffs City Council
- Christopher Carey
- Joe Disalvo - incumbent
- Kimberly Kolakowski
- Pat Miller
- Roger Sandau - incumbent
- Jill Shudak
Council Bluffs School Board
- Troy Arthur - incumbent
- Dave Coziahr - incumbent
- Ammie Foster
- Angela Griner
- Scott Hansen
- Teresa Hardiman
- Dani Jones
- Tracy L. Ozzello
Lewis Central Community School Board
- Travis Houseton - incumbent
- Alec Sorensen
- Jeremy Bach
- Amie Adkins - incumbent
- Timothy Wright
Voters in the Lewis Central school district will also consider whether to approve a school bond and a levy override.
In Douglas County, the only vote taking place is the Nov. 14 mail-in special election in Elkhorn about the public schools bond. That count is taking place by mail only, and ballots must be returned to the Douglas County Election Commission by 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
