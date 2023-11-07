We are Local
Election 2023: Council Bluffs voters electing council, school board members

(WTOK - TV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - While there are no statewide elections happening this Election Day in Nebraska or Iowa, there are several local elections happening in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday.

Council Bluffs residents will be voting for three members of the City Council and four for the school board, while the Lewis Central community will elect three school board members.

Here’s how the ballots are listed:

Council Bluffs City Council

  • Christopher Carey
  • Joe Disalvo - incumbent
  • Kimberly Kolakowski
  • Pat Miller
  • Roger Sandau - incumbent
  • Jill Shudak

Council Bluffs School Board

  • Troy Arthur - incumbent
  • Dave Coziahr - incumbent
  • Ammie Foster
  • Angela Griner
  • Scott Hansen
  • Teresa Hardiman
  • Dani Jones
  • Tracy L. Ozzello

Lewis Central Community School Board

  • Travis Houseton - incumbent
  • Alec Sorensen
  • Jeremy Bach
  • Amie Adkins - incumbent
  • Timothy Wright

Voters in the Lewis Central school district will also consider whether to approve a school bond and a levy override.

ELECTION RESULTS: Check on other Pottawattamie County votes

In Douglas County, the only vote taking place is the Nov. 14 mail-in special election in Elkhorn about the public schools bond. That count is taking place by mail only, and ballots must be returned to the Douglas County Election Commission by 5 p.m. next Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates on election results as they become available.

