Douglas County Sheriff calls on state to help with juvenile crime

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff is asking for help from the state legislature to address juvenile justice reform. This comes after what he says has been a particularly challenging few weeks for law enforcement.

“I’m afraid our luck is going to run out,” said Sheriff Aaron Hanson. “We have averted tragedy repeatedly over the last few weeks and months.”

Douglas County officials are working out what to do about the number of minors getting in trouble with the law.

Just last week, the county commission approved a study to see what it would take to keep the current youth center open along with the new 64-bed juvenile justice center which was built to replace it.

“My biggest thing is capacity,” said Hanson. He told 6 News the latest numbers show 96 juveniles are being held at the youth center. He said it’s a worrisome trend that needs state senators to intervene. He suggested three solutions. The first: boost mental health services with state support. The second: enhance services to families. The third: look at laws that he said “tie the hands” of law enforcement.

While Hanson said he supports a holistic approach to the problem, the infrastructure must account for the most crowded, busiest nights, like what they’re seeing now.

“It’s the maximum capacity that really is the high water mark that you have to be ready to accommodate,” Hanson said.

The bed issue has launched a philosophical divide between leaders.

County Commissioner Chris Rodgers supports cutting down beds for youth offenders and adding alternatives.

“Right now, [the youth center] is close to full,” Rodgers said. “To me, the issue is not the size of the facility, the issue is the process of the system and the number of alternatives that’s available.”

A capacity overflow within the Douglas County Juvenile Justice System has sparked differing opinions among Omaha's leaders.

6 News reached out to a state senator who would be able to ignite legislative change.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha has been outspoken against building more prisons. He also said the limited capacity issue was foreseeable and is critical of the commission’s latest resolution to explore keeping both youth facilities open.

“Keeping both places open is dumb,” McKinney said. “As far as capacity, I just feel like it’s just taking more money from taxpayers to run things in an inefficient way.”

Instead, McKinney supports investing in addressing what led the kids there in the first place.

“What’s wrong in the community? What are the root causes of kids going into the system?” McKinney said. “I think if we don’t address those issues we’re never going to get to the bottom of anything because you’re just putting bandaids on it.”

Despite disagreeing on some things, all three leaders agree on the need for investment and wrap-around services.

