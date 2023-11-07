Douglas County Attorney’s Office welcomes new canine to help victims of crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office will have a new face roaming the halls — this one with floppy ears and a snout.

National nonprofit Canine Companions donated Laramie, a 2-year-old Retriever-Labrador mix to the county.

“She looks at you and she has the impact of calming everybody,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. He hopes this $50,000 dog will help ease the nerves of crime victims and in doing so, help put criminals away.

Laramie has been training her whole life to calm people down.

“That’s her purpose really just to aid people who are in a kind of a scary situation,” Kleine said.

John Brazda with the Douglas County Victim Assistance Unit suggested getting a canine to help the office about a year ago.

“There might be complete strangers in the room, and she’s that icebreaker,” Brazda said.

Laramie will have a schedule just like her two-legged colleagues, with meetings on her calendar to attend. Brazda will bring Laramie into initial interviews with crime victims and hopefully make them more comfortable.

“Those cases in which we might now have had enough from that crime victim, maybe something to put it over the top. And I think she’s the ticket,” said Brazda. “Maybe they can share their story with her. She’s very good as this.”

Kleine said Laramie could also be used during trials or in other areas of the criminal justice system.

And when she goes home, Laramie will have a friend. Brazda’s wife is the handler for the Sarpy County facility dog, too.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.