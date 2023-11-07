Douglas County Attorney says Omaha weekend homicide was in self-defense

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told 6 News Tuesday that a weekend homicide in northwest Omaha was determined to be a case of self-defense.

Omaha Police officers were called to a shooting in the area of 95th and Maple just before 3 a.m. Sunday. They found Kaliph ONeal, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He died after being taken to Nebraska Medicine.

Kleine tells 6 News ONeal came to the house of a woman with whom he has a child threatening to shoot her new boyfriend and bust out his car windows. Investigators said he entered the home with his gun out; the boyfriend took out his gun and they apparently fired simultaneously. The shot fired at ONeal killed him.

Kleine said the shooting was justified.

