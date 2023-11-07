Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said it’s putting “tons of resources” into locating a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man.

Law enforcement searched the area near Tyler Goodrich’s home in the Yankee Hill neighborhood again on Tuesday.

LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said they served a search warrant Monday at Goodrich’s home which he shares with his husband, Marshall Vogel.

While Vogel had been cooperating with law enforcement, Houchin said Tuesday morning that had changed. “Marshall Vogel and his family are no longer cooperating with the sheriff’s office on this investigation,” Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

However, Vogel’s attorney, Sandford Pollack, said that the statement by Chief Deputy Houchin is “absolutely false”, and that the sheriff’s department had not contacted them.

On November 6, 2023, I sent a letter to the Lancaster County Sheriff indicating that I was retained by Mr. Vogel and that any further communication with Mr. Vogel needed to be facilitated through me. I asked that law enforcement contact me to discuss this further. I have not been contacted by law enforcement to date.”

Prior to the search warrant, Pollack said Vogel consented to two searches of his property.

“After the third search, Mr. Vogel sought legal advice, which seems appropriate given the heavy law enforcement presence in his life, his children’s lives and other family members,” Pollack said.

Deputies were initially called to Goodrich and Vogel’s home on Friday at 7:45 p.m. after the two reportedly got into an argument. However, upon arrival, Goodrich had already left, and since no criminal activity was found, LSO left the area.

Vogel then called LSO at 9:35 p.m. the following day (Saturday) to report Goodrich missing. Goodrich is 6′1, 185 pounds and was last seen wearing grey shorts, grey zip-up running sweatshirt and running shoes.

Houchin said Goodrich’s phone was last active Friday at 7:41 p.m. at his home. He also cleared up some misinformation he’s seen on social media.

“The location at SW 13th and W Van Dorn was not a phone ping. It was a post on Snapchat.”

Authorities said Goodrich was looking forward to running the Good Life Halfsy on Sunday but did not show up.

“We do not know what happened to Tyler Goodrich at this time,” Houchin said. “Everything is open at this point on what could have happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

Missing Poster for Tyler Goodrich (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

