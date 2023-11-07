We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler weather arriving later this week

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds rolled into our skies late during the morning hours, and stuck around through late afternoon. However, temperatures still managed to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s across the area despite those clouds. A southeast breeze also helped to bring in the warmer air.

Temperatures will stay mild through the evening hours, only falling back into the 50s by 8 or 9pm. Dry weather will persist as well, making for a very nice Fall evening. You’ll likely still want a light jacket as we slowly cool off, we’ll eventually drop into the upper 40s by the late overnight hours.

Mild weather continues into Wednesday with morning temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. We will see more clouds once again, so don’t expect to see full sunshine throughout the day. A cold front will be moving through the area by the the afternoon, but it shouldn’t have a huge impact on our forecast other than turning winds to the northwest. Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler, but highs should still reach the mid-60s for much of the area. There may be a very isolated shower as the front moves through, but most of the area will stay dry.

Cooler air behind that cold front will start to move in Wednesday night, dropping overnight lows into the 30s. Thursday will bring breezy and cooler conditions as highs fall back into the mid to upper 50s. While cooler than the start of the the week, that still puts us above average for this time of year. Friday is even cooler, with highs in the lower 50s. Winds will be on the breezy side as well, with some gusts out of the northwest up to 30mph at times Wednesday into Thursday. However, the mild air returns quickly with highs climbing into the upper 50s over the weekend, and potentially back into the 60s by early next week.

The next chance for a more significant storm system to affect the area appears to be the middle or end of next week. That means the forecast is largely warm and dry for the next 10 days, a very mild start to November.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

