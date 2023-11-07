We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say

Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K event.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR, Fla. (Gray News) - A teenager reportedly died over the weekend after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K event.

The teen’s family identified him as 14-year-old Knox MacEwen, a Western High School Air Force Junior ROTC student.

According to WTJV, Knox was running at a Army Junior ROTC event at Everglades High School Saturday morning.

He was transported to the hospital, but pronounced dead by medical staff.

A GoFundMe has since been set up on behalf of the boy’s family.

“The MacEwen family suddenly and tragically lost their beloved 14-year-old son, Knox. He was a revered member of his local community,” organizer Lauren Milam wrote. “This family has been through the unimaginable.”

Western High School Principal Jimmy Arrojo shared a message to students regarding the teen’s death.

“One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss,” Arrojo said in a message obtained by the local station.

Grief counselors will be available on campus this week for those who need assistance, according to the principal’s message.

Authorities have not released any further immediate details.

Milam has thanked everyone for the outpouring of support the family has already received.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog bit three children at a Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha on Monday.
Dog bites three children outside Omaha elementary school
The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle...
Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says
Nebraska DMV introduces protocol for motorcyclists to receive no-helmet waiver

Latest News

A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
U.S. Attorney David Weiss arrives for an interview before members of the House Judiciary...
Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the ‘decision-maker’ in rare testimony
A high-speed police chase forced a brief "secure mode" at Papillion-La Vista schools Tuesday...
BREAKING: Police chase prompts "secure mode" at Papillion-La Vista schools
A Plattsmouth school board member is facing her second recall effort.
Signature validation process begins in recall petition of Plattsmouth school board member