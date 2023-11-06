State of Iowa to pay $10 million to siblings of adopted teen that was starved to death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a settlement approved by the State Appeal Board, Iowa taxpayers will pay $10 million to two siblings of a Perry teen who was severely abused and starved to death by their foster parents.

Marc and Misty Ray were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Sabrina Ray, who weighed only 56 pounds and died of malnutrition when authorities found her body back in 2017.

Prosecutors stated that the adoptive parents consistently withheld food from the siblings, beat them, body slammed them, and confined them against their will.

A judge sentenced Misty Ray to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 20 years. Marc Ray was sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison.

The siblings affirmed in the lawsuit that the Iowa DHS failed to consistently inform the agency’s field workers of the ongoing abuse, despite 11 abuse reports listed from Misty and Marc’s daycare center over the first half of the 2010s according to the Des Moines Register.

”In short, the amount of abuse committed by the Rays is indefensible, and the foster-care system’s failures to protect the children were significant,” wrote Deputy Attorney General Stan Thompson in a letter announcing the settlement. “The prolonged exposure to such an environment caused significant physical and emotional damage to these children.”

As part of the settlement, the siblings are set to receive nearly $3 million each in special trusts with approximately $4 million going to pay for their medical bills.

The settlement also calls for the creation of a task force to shed light on the dangers of Iowa’s childcare system and implement ways to fix it.

Iowa state Sen. Janet Petersen released the following statement regarding the settlement:

“My heart goes out to the surviving children and to those who tried to protect them by sounding the alarms. I hope the settlement announced today provides some of the support they need to find a bit of peace and hope.

The settlement calls for the creation of a task force. I am hopeful Governor Reynolds gives its members full fact-finding access, the authority to shed light on the dangers with Iowa’s current child protective system, and the power to fix it.

Keeping Iowa’s children safe should be our No. 1 priority. We don’t need another example of the fox guarding the hen house. Our kids need Iowans and the media to stay engaged in this process to help this task force succeed in its mission of making Iowa a safer place for our children.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.