Section of Omaha’s 42nd Street to reopen after nearly 2 months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha metro received great news Monday.

42nd Street between Leavenworth and Pacific is expected to reopen Monday night, as crews worked throughout the afternoon to take down barricades.

The busy stretch of road closed back in September to allow the Metropolitan Utilities District to perform maintenance and repairs.

The main parts of the project included new gas mains and services being installed, as well as repairs to the city’s water system after a main break in June.

