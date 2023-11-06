Second suspect arrested in connection with Omaha stabbing makes court appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The second of two suspects arrested in connection with a south Omaha stabbing made his first appearance in court Monday.

Geraldo Hernandez, 35, was formally charged in Douglas County Court with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and terroristic threats, all felonies.

The incident happened last Wednesday near 24th and Bancroft. Officers arrived to find a man who had been stabbed 19 times; a police affidavit states the wounds were mostly in the upper body. He also had a collapsed lung and a small laceration to the liver.

Witnesses were located and told officers they saw Hernandez point a “sharp instrument” at a second victim, saying, “You’re going to get it too.”

Geraldo Hernandez (Omaha Police Department)

Hernandez had previously been convicted of felony charges in August 2008.

The other alleged suspect, Mia Lasley, appeared in court on Friday and was charged with terroristic threats and assault on an officer.

Hernandez’s bond is set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.