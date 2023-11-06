We are Local
Scooter’s Coffee serving up holiday drinks

Scooter's 2023 holiday drinks
Scooter's 2023 holiday drinks(Scooter's Coffee)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-metro coffee chain Scooter’s Coffee is now serving up its holiday menu.

In addition to yearly festive favorites, like Peppermint Mocha and hot chocolate, Scooter’s customers can also enjoy praline and sugar cookie latte flavors.

Scooter’s calls the Praline Caramelicious a “Southern-inspired latte,” featuring brown-sugary pecan flavor with espresso, milk, and caramel. It’s topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

The Sugar Cookie Latte is a buttery sweet and slightly spiced flavor, with espresso, white chocolate, and milk topped with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles. There’s also frosted sugar cookies available to help feed your holiday mood.

The Scooter's Coffee® holiday menu has landed! The jolly treats and merry drinks you love are back and better than ever....

Posted by Scooter's Coffee on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

And don’t worry, PSL fans; you can still order your favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte — hot, cold, or blended — as well as well Pumpkin Spice cake bites.

Scooter’s has also rolled out its Winter Blend and a new flavored roast coffee this year, Cinnamon Roll, both available as beans/grounds or single-serve cups.

The coffee chain also has a few promotions in store for November. On Saturday, veterans can get a free coffee drink of their choice — any size — by presenting their military ID at any participating Scooter’s locations; it’s not available for mobile orders, however.

A few weeks later, any Scooter’s fan can get 30% off 12-ounce bag of roast coffee or box of 12 single-serve cups by using the Black Friday deal’s promo code FRIYAY30 on Nov. 24-26; or CYBER30 on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27.

