Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredibly mild start to a mild week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a pretty mild one with 40s and a few 50s as you head out the door. Even as high clouds fill up our skies quickly this morning, we’ll still be able to warm into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Nothing more than a few wind gusts up to near 20 mph from the north today to get in the way of the warmth. That will flip and become a south wind by Tuesday afternoon. Therefore I think we can muster a couple more degrees and hit 70 for a high this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The rest of the week should be cooler but still very pleasant with highs in the 50s and 60s. You’ll likely notice the NNW wind on Wednesday with gusts to 30 mph likely at times.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Many more afternoons in the 50s are likely into and through the Veterans Day Weekend.

