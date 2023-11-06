We are Local
Police identify motorcyclist killed in southeast Lincoln crash

LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash Sunday at 5:14 p.m.(WVVA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a 50-year-old Lancaster County man died following a crash with another motorcyclist in southeast Lincoln Sunday night.

LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets at 5:14 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two motorcycles. Investigators said each of the male riders were thrown from their motorcycles during the crash.

When officers arrived they found both motorcycles and one of the riders in the eastbound lanes of ‘A’ Street. The other rider was found on the sidewalk nearby.

According to LPD, Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the 67-year-old rider found in the street to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and firefighters on the scene attempted to save the rider found on the sidewalk. He died at the scene and has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Colby of Walton, Neb.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

