Palmer’s Old Tyme Candy Shoppe celebrating 100 years of Twin Bings

By Joe McMahan
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Palmer’s Old Tyme Candy Shoppe is celebrating a milestone. The Twin Bing is 100 years old!

The Bing initially started with flavors like maple, vanilla, pineapple and cherry. Other flavors have come and gone like s’mores and caramel.

Candy Store Manager Stephanie Conyers says there is a key to the success behind the iconic Bing.

“Because it’s delicious. It is very successful the flavor has always been consistent and it’s actually still handmade a block up the road,” said Conyers.

Right now, if you stop at the candy shop you can try a new birthday cake flavor Bing.

Palmer Candy will be celebrating more events this week to celebrate 100 years.

For more information on those events visit here.

