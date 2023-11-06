Omaha Police investigating overnight robbery
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a metro business.
OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Gopuff location at 40th and Dodge around 3:12 a.m. An employee told them he was outside when a male placed an object, believed to be a firearm, against his back and forced him inside the business and into a closet.
The suspect took various items from the store before leaving.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.