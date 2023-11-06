We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigating overnight robbery

Omaha Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a metro business.
Omaha Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a metro business.(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a metro business.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Gopuff location at 40th and Dodge around 3:12 a.m. An employee told them he was outside when a male placed an object, believed to be a firearm, against his back and forced him inside the business and into a closet.

The suspect took various items from the store before leaving.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating northwest Omaha homicide
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Omaha Police say they arrested an 18-year-old who was one of multiple people allegedly firing...
Omaha Police arrest juvenile after shots fired at detectives
Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing.
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Friends and family ask for help in finding missing Lincoln man

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle...
Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in southeast Lincoln crash
Secretary of State Robert Evnen
Evnen hails election officials, poll workers on National Election Hero Day