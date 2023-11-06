Omaha mom raises money for pediatric cancer research after losing daughter

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six weeks ago, Carrie Messinger said goodbye to her 15-year-old daughter, Grace McKenzie. Grace battled osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, for three years at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“Grace really fought her cancer with a lot of love and positivity and kindness. She was known to be a great friend to other kids on the pediatric floor,” said Messinger. “She just had this infectious, lovely personality.”

Among the thousands of runners and walkers at Sunday’s half marathon in Lincoln was Messinger, raising funds for pediatric cancer research. She was wearing yellow, Grace’s favorite color; and sunflowers, her favorite flower. Her everlasting love for her daughter radiated through the crowd and spread warmth through the crisp morning air.

“I wish she was here. That’s the first thing,” said Messinger, teary-eyed. “But since she can’t be here, I can be here for her and other kids like here.”

Sunday morning, she spread sunshine -- and hope for a better future.

“We’re raising money for pediatric cancer in Nebraska,” she told spectators and fellow participants. Nebraska has the seventh-highest rate of pediatric cancer in the nation, according to UNMC.

In Grace’s honor, they handed out 100 sunflowers with a donation QR code, hopefully planting a seed for people to help grow our understanding of what causes pediatric cancer. Sunday was the idea of Messinger’s high school friend, Cristal Petersen.

“I said, ‘Carrie,’ Let’s raise money. Do this halfsy with me. It’s almost full,’ Petersen said. “And she immediately said, ‘Yes. Let’s do it. How do we do it?’ And we hammered out the details and here we are today.”

The money will go to a research collaborative led by Dr. Don Coulter with UNMC. It’s a study 6 News brought viewers last August exploring the epidemiology of pediatric cancer.

“We are definitively not saying anything about causation,” said Coulter. “What we are saying is that it’s an area that demands a further evaluation.”

The researcher pushing for answers in the state is the same doctor who helped Grace through her journey.

“It’s so important that we fund this research,” Messinger said. “That we figure out why our kids are getting sick, and then we start to unpack how we help them get better and we start to fight for new therapies and new treatments.”

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser in Grace’s name can do so via Venmo @keepingfightinggrace.

