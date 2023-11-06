Omaha Federal Credit Union, volunteer group gives back to veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Veterans in Omaha and nearby cities will be getting a special treat ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

Organizers tell 6 News that what started out as an act of kindness for veterans during COVID, has grown into an annual community service event.

People with Omaha Federal Credit Union and other volunteers spent Monday filling hundreds of goodie bags.

They will be given to veterans in retirement homes and assisted living centers throughout the week.

The bags include snacks, bandages, reading materials, and more.

Organizers say they were pleasantly overwhelmed with donations from the community.

Julie Gasper with Omaha Federal Credit Union says the people involved receive the gift of giving.

“It’s just been wonderful, and the joy that we give veterans, I think we get two-fold back because we see the smiles, we see the feeling of appreciation.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.