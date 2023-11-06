Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended a Hastings juvenile Friday afternoon following a stolen vehicle pursuit.

NSP says a trooper observed a pickup that had been stolen out of North Platte around 4:45 p.m. The vehicle was traveling at 97 miles per hour along eastbound Interstate 80 when it was spotted just west of Gothenburg. The trooper attempted a traffic stop.

The pickup initially stopped on the shoulder before speeding off when the trooper exited his patrol car; the trooper initiated a pursuit.

A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy was able to deploy stop sticks to slow the pickup, but it continued east into Buffalo County. Another trooper down the road deployed another set of stop sticks which was able to bring the pickup to a stop in the median.

The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and theft by unlawful taking (over $5,000).

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.