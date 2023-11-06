We are Local
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says

Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After leaving his home in southwest Lincoln on Friday, there has been no sign of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich.

Deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were initially called to the Yankee Hill neighborhood Friday at 7:45 p.m. for a verbal disagreement between Goodrich and his husband Marshall Vogel. However, upon arrival, Goodrich had already left, and since no criminal activity was found, LSO left the area.

Vogel then called LSO at 9:35 p.m. the following day to report Goodrich as missing. Goodrich is 6′2, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing running shorts, a sweatshirt that zips, gray running shoes, and a Garmin watch, with his phone and wallet in hand.

“The reason we are so concerned is because he has gone off the grid,” said Chief Deputy Benjamin Houchin. “We do not have any information. His phone is not on and we know that he has not had any financials.”

LSO said the family has cooperated in the investigation and even organized a search party with some friends on Sunday. People close to Goodrich said his phone last pinged near Southwest 10th and West Van Dorn streets. On Sunday, they searched that area for Goodrich, but didn’t find anything.

Authorities said he was looking forward to running the Good Life Halfsy marathon but did not show up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest details.

