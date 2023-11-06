Lyft driver kidnapped by man with gun, told to drive to Chicago, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a Lyft driver said he was kidnapped by a man with a gun and told to drive to Chicago on Saturday.

Around 4 p.m., a woman called Lincoln Police asking for a welfare check for her 36-year-old husband, after receiving a strange phone message from him.

Officers pinged the man’s phone which showed his cellphone on I-80 near Waverly, but neither deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or Nebraska State Patrol troopers were able to find him.

LPD said the woman received a call from a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa later that evening who said her husband was found on I-80 near the Marne Exit.

The 36-year-old victim told authorities that a black male around 22-25 years of age who was wearing dark clothing approached his vehicle, displayed a handgun and told him to drive to Chicago. Once they were in Iowa, the suspect reportedly ordered him to pull over at which the suspect pulled the gun on a passing silver Chevy pickup and continued eastbound on I-80.

LPD is working with Cass County Iowa law enforcement to identify the suspect and the pickup.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

