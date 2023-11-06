Local Emergency Management reminds community of dangers of carbon monoxide

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As the winter season approaches, officials from Adams County Emergency Management are reminding people in the community to make sure you have working carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

Emergency Management officials said that the fall and winter months tend to see the highest number of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning because families are trying to keep warm through the use space heaters and furnaces.

Director of Adams County Emergency Management Ron Pughes said the use of furnaces, space heaters and natural gas-powered appliances for the first time all season could lead to leaks of carbon monoxide, which is why carbon monoxide detectors are important.

”Carbon Monoxide is the silent killer as they say. You don’t know if when you kick on the furnace, or the hot water tank, or maybe the pilot light has gone out, you don’t know. You’ll have no idea until you start getting groggy, getting headaches, or if you fall asleep with it, it could be tragic, so it’s important to have those carbon monoxide detectors to give you that early warning,” Pughes said.

He also said, since carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, most people don’t know that they’ve been infected, until they, or the rest of their family is already sick. Pughes said one way to tell the difference between carbon monoxide poisoning versus the flu is in when everyone gets sick. He said, if everyone gets sick at the same time, it could be something more than the flu.

”It will be family-wide, so your whole family will feel the effects. They may become lethargic and tired. You may experience light headaches that become deep headaches. As soon as you or two or three people in your family start feeling that, it’s time to check and make sure something else isn’t going on. It may not just be the flu, it may be carbon monoxide,” Pughes said.

Pughes said the best ways to prevent carbon monoxide from entering your home is to:

Make sure your car is not in the garage, but outside when you’re warming it up.

If you lose power and need to use a generator, make sure it’s outside while it’s on.

Do not use gas powered space heaters inside your home.

Make sure you check to make sure you appliances are working properly.

Make sure your furnace is working properly and that the pilot light still works.

Pughes also said you should have a carbon monoxide detector in a central location near each sleeping area and on each floor of your home.

