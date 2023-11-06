LIVE: Governor Reynolds to endorse Ron DeSantis at Des Moines rally

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Monday night when she will be a guest at his rally in Des Moines.

Gov. Reynolds had previously pledged not to endorse any candidate ahead of the caucuses. Back in July, Trump attacked Reynolds for not endorsing his candidacy, saying that he previously endorsed her when she needed him.

You can watch her announcement below. The rally is expected to begin at approximately 6:00 p.m.:

