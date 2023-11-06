We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

LIVE: Governor Reynolds to endorse Ron DeSantis at Des Moines rally

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday,...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson, File)(Ron Johnson | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Monday night when she will be a guest at his rally in Des Moines.

Gov. Reynolds had previously pledged not to endorse any candidate ahead of the caucuses. Back in July, Trump attacked Reynolds for not endorsing his candidacy, saying that he previously endorsed her when she needed him.

You can watch her announcement below. The rally is expected to begin at approximately 6:00 p.m.:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating northwest Omaha homicide
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Omaha Police say they arrested an 18-year-old who was one of multiple people allegedly firing...
Omaha Police arrest juvenile after shots fired at detectives
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says
Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing.
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing

Latest News

The man accused of firing shots inside a Sonic restaurant in Omaha is still under evaluation.
Omaha Sonic shooter still under evaluation
Omaha Federal Credit Union has teamed up with a group of local volunteers to give back to area...
Omaha group creates baskets for veterans in need
A dog bit three children at a Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha on Monday.
Dog bites three kids at Catholic school in Omaha
Omaha Federal Credit Union has teamed up with a group of local volunteers to give back to area...
Omaha Federal Credit Union, volunteer group gives back to veterans