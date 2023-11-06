Lincoln woman killed in two-vehicle crash west of York

YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - The York County Sheriff’s Department said a Lincoln woman died following a crash with an industrial truck west of York on Friday.

The sheriff’s department said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 81 and West Fourth Street at 11 a.m.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of a small car ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck hauling a trailer on the highway.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Sophie Truax, was flown to a Lincoln hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Vrbka said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury but is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.

