Lincoln Police officer recognized for rescuing woman from Holmes Lake

Officer Krouse has been with LPD since December 2022.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer is being a recognized for his efforts after rescuing a woman from Holmes Lake over the weekend.

LPD said officers were called to Holmes Lake Sunday at 6:15 p.m. after they received multiple reports of a woman drowning and screaming for help.

Arriving officers found the woman in the water, about 25-30 yards from the shore, holding onto a capsized kayak.

LPD said Officer Pierce Krouse from the Southeast Team took off his duty gear, jumped into the water and helped bring the woman and boat to shore. Officer Krouse has been with LPD since December 2022.

The woman was treated by medical personnel on scene.

The officer was checked at a local hospital for water inhalation before changing into a dry uniform and returning to work to complete his shift.

Officer Pierce Krouse (Southeast Team)
Officer Pierce Krouse (Southeast Team)(Lincoln Police Department)

