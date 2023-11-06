Iowa Department of Corrections seeking return of work release escapee

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections needs your help locating a work release escapee.

IDCS says Brian Combs, II, 34, failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Sunday as required. Combs was convicted of second-degree robbery out of Pottawattamie County.

Brian Jeffrey Combs, II, 34 (Iowa Department of Corrections)

Combs is described as 6′2″, 257 pounds. He was admitted to the facility in August.

Anyone with information on Combs’ whereabouts is asked to call local police.

