Hastings juvenile arrested after leading state troopers on chase in stolen vehicle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Hastings teenager landed in jail after the Nebraska State Patrol said he led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said that at 4:45 p.m., a trooper on patrol near Gothenburg saw a pickup that had just been reported stolen out of North Platte speeding on eastbound I-80.

NSP said the trooper attempted a traffic stop on the driver of the pickup who initially stopped on the shoulder, but then accelerated and fled as soon as the trooper got out of his patrol vehicle.

The trooper pursued the teen and a Dawson County deputy put down stop sticks to slow the pickup, but the driver continued into Buffalo County.

Another trooper put down another set of stop sticks, and the pickup finally stopped in the median near the Odessa exit.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was arrested without further incident for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and theft by unlawful taking more than $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.