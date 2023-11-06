Fighting for Grace: Woman walks Good Life Halfsy in memory of her daughter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The tenth annual Good Life Halfsy marathon was in Lincoln on Sunday, with many returning races ready to beat their times from the previous years.

But at the very back of the race queue was a woman running for the first time, but her goal wasn’t the same as her fellow athletes.

Carrie Messinger calls herself a walking billboard, and was a racer some could see a mile away. Decked out in bright yellow and adorned with sunflowers around her outfit she was not running, but walking with 150 cards along for the ride.

Each card told the story of her daughter, Grace, and the three years she had osteosarcoma, a type of cancer found in the bones.

“Grace really believed that by sharing her story and really being honest about what she was going through; it would create more awareness for her cancer,” Messinger said.

It was the family’s hope that Grace’s openness about her treatment process would spark conversations to double down on pediatric cancer research.

Grace, who had just barely turned 15, died in late September after several years of different therapy treatments.

Messinger said it doesn’t stop there, she plans to keep fighting for Grace to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research, but also to remind others to remember life’s precious moments.

Grace’s story continues to be updated on the website that documented her cancer treatment journey. A Venmo and other donation collections were created to gather funds to aid in pediatric cancer research; a way to honor Grace and other children who were diagnosed.

The marathon is more than just pushing the limits of a person’s ability, for one mother it’s the memory of her daughter and the battle she fought against cancer

