Evnen hails election officials, poll workers on National Election Hero Day

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen marked National Election Hero Day by applauding the states election officials and poll workers.

“Elections officials and poll workers ensure that every legitimate vote is counted and only legitimate votes. This is critical work. Elections cannot happen without election workers making sure polls are open, ballots are accurately counted and results are verified,” Evnen said in a video released Monday. “I hope Nebraskans will step up to the challenge. If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker, please contact your county election office. It’s also a great way to learn more about our elections.”

According to Evnen’s office, its elections division with 93 county election offices in Nebraska.

About 8,000 Nebraskans are typically needed to staff roughly 1,000 polling places for presidential primary and general elections.

The division is currently working on implementing a new voter ID law that will be in effect for the state’s primary election next May. Preparations include launching an educational campaign, finalizing new procedures for voting, training county election staff members and generating new poll worker guidance.

National Election Hero Day comes a day before local elections are set to take place in Council Bluffs.

