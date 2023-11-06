We are Local
Endangered person advisory issued for two Iowa children

The Iowa Department of Public Safety, on behalf of the Toledo Police Department, issued an endangered person advisory for two children late Sunday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety, on behalf of the Toledo Police Department, issued an endangered person advisory for two children late Sunday night.

9-year-old Billy Hernandez-Alvarado and his 8-year-old sister Ashley were reported missing earlier in the evening.

They are believed to be with their mother, 33-year-old Ciria Alvarado-Argueta, and 28-year-old Alexis Alvarez-Gomez.

Authorities say the four are traveling in either a gray Nissan Quest or a white Kia Sorento.

Billy and Ashley are both 5′0″ and weigh roughly 80 pounds. They both have black hair, brown eyes and wear glasses. Ashley sometimes goes by “Nicole.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Billy or Ashley is asked to call 911 or the Tama County Communications Center at 641-484-3760 ext. 1.

