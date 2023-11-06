Elkhorn Public Schools bond election: What you need to know

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Property owners in the Elkhorn School District have a multi-million dollar decision to make -- and an important deadline is looming.

District officials want to issue a $122.9 million bond to build new elementary schools and update existing schools and facilities.

School officials say the bond will not create a property tax rate increase. If passed, the bond would provide funds to increase safety, remodel, and expand other schools to help keep the class sizes small and hopefully old onto Elkhorn’s small-town feel.

The deadline to register to vote and/or to request a replacement ballot has passed. Those ballots must be turned in to the Office of the Election Commissioner or delivered to an election drop box no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

There are three drop box locations: the Bess Johnson Public Library, the Spring Ridge Shopping Center, and the Douglas County Election Office.

