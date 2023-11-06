We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Elkhorn Public Schools bond election: What you need to know

If passed, the bond would provide funds to build two new elementary schools in the district.
Ballots for Elkhorn Schools' proposed bond of $122 million were sent out Monday to all residents in the district.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Property owners in the Elkhorn School District have a multi-million dollar decision to make -- and an important deadline is looming.

District officials want to issue a $122.9 million bond to build new elementary schools and update existing schools and facilities.

School officials say the bond will not create a property tax rate increase. If passed, the bond would provide funds to increase safety, remodel, and expand other schools to help keep the class sizes small and hopefully old onto Elkhorn’s small-town feel.

The deadline to register to vote and/or to request a replacement ballot has passed. Those ballots must be turned in to the Office of the Election Commissioner or delivered to an election drop box no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

There are three drop box locations: the Bess Johnson Public Library, the Spring Ridge Shopping Center, and the Douglas County Election Office.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating northwest Omaha homicide
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Omaha Police say they arrested an 18-year-old who was one of multiple people allegedly firing...
Omaha Police arrest juvenile after shots fired at detectives
Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing.
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Officer Pierce Krouse (Southeast Team)
Lincoln Police officer recognized for rescuing woman from Holmes Lake
Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home
Lyft driver kidnapped by man with gun, told to drive to Chicago, Lincoln Police say
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in southeast Lincoln crash