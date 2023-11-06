Dog bites three children outside Omaha elementary school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say three children were bitten by a dog at an elementary school Monday in north-central Omaha.

OPD tells 6 News they received a call around 11:30 a.m. to Holy Name School at Fontenelle Boulevard and Maple Street for a dog that had gotten into the school’s playground and began chasing children. The dog did bite three children; all were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

OPD said the dog’s owner’s girlfriend let it out; she was cited for not restraining the dog. The dog’s owner was cited for no vaccination and no license. The dog was surrendered to the Nebraska Humane Society at the scene.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.